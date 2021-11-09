Sports

Insigne-Napoli, negotiation for the renewal in stand-by: the double request of the captain is awaited

Renewal Insigne, the latest from the Sky editorial team

Lorenzo Insigne and Napoli, a love story that has almost always lasted, from the youth teams to the role of captain with the first team. Today the band is still there, on the arm of number 24, despite a contract in expiration in 2022.

“There is an entire city with bated breath, hoping for renewal, waiting for answers on the future of its favorite. At the moment there is no well-defined path that can lead to a successful conclusion of this negotiation. it’s a reflection phase in progress, following the first renewal offer presented by Napoli about a month ago. A proposal that the player, together with his agent Vincenzo Pisacane, is carefully evaluating, before giving an answer to the president De Laurentiis and, possibly, opening a new phase, the one in which Lorenzo Insigne will bring his requests to the blue club, which will not they are only economic but also design “.

Lorenzo Insigne

