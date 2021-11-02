Insigne-Napoli, peaceful dialogue: both sides want to continue together

“When we talk it means that there is a desire for renewal on both sides. The fact that they see each other and there are contacts is a positive sign”.

During ‘Radio Goal’, broadcast on Kiss Kiss Napoli, the journalist, market expert and director of TMW Radio spoke Niccolò Ceccarini who updated the situation relating to Insigne: “It is a serene dialogue between Napoli and Insigne. Everything is going well, the wishes of the two sides are the same: to go forward together. It will not be easy to find a meeting point from an economic point of view, but when we talk about to say that there is a desire for renewal on both sides. The fact that they see each other and there are contacts is a positive sign “.