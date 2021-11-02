Sports

Insigne-Napoli, peaceful dialogue: both sides want to continue together

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

“When we talk it means that there is a desire for renewal on both sides. The fact that they see each other and there are contacts is a positive sign”.

TuttoNapoli.net

© photo by Insidefoto / Image Sport

During ‘Radio Goal’, broadcast on Kiss Kiss Napoli, the journalist, market expert and director of TMW Radio spoke Niccolò Ceccarini who updated the situation relating to Insigne: “It is a serene dialogue between Napoli and Insigne. Everything is going well, the wishes of the two sides are the same: to go forward together. It will not be easy to find a meeting point from an economic point of view, but when we talk about to say that there is a desire for renewal on both sides. The fact that they see each other and there are contacts is a positive sign “.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sinner and the Finals: here’s how he can qualify for Turin

1 day ago

Mazzarri, new voices on the Cagliari bench: the latest

8 hours ago

will go away after the match with Hellas Verona [FOTO]

10 hours ago

“Spalletti has given us something more. I have a problem when I enter the field”

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button