“Insigne, no promises elsewhere for now. A replacement for Manolas will arrive”

Naples transfer market – On Radio Marte he spoke Luca Marchetti, SkySport market expert who talked about Napoli:

“Insigne’s future? At the moment he has not promised himself to anyone so there is time to make the right offer to keep him, but this offer that warms Insigne’s heart is not there at the moment. Pisacane made it clear that the player is not satisfied with Napoli’s offer which is lower than the salary received now by the player.

I think Boga will go to Atalanta, but Napoli are looking around having Insigne on their deadline.

Football exasperates because there is a lot of money. There are gray areas under observation by the judiciary, but football is not just economic interests. There has also often been talk of bets, altered matches, but for each of us football is passion, transport and for this reason we continue to follow it. Although there are people who dirty it, enthusiasm must not be lacking.

In today’s football it is right to have a competitive squad because it is played every 3 days and alternating players is important. Having many players who can be equal is important in order not to suffer in the event of absences, fatigue and injuries.

Manolas had his medical examinations at Olympiacos this morning, as planned. We’ll see who will take Napoli in his place “