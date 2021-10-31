Sports

Insigne on the bench, Spalletti: “Internal discourses, situations to manage”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

The coach intervened before the Campania derby also on the reason for the absence of the captain in the starting line-up

Reading the formation with which Napoli is facing Salernitana, the absence of Lorenzo Insigne, captain and key man of this team, immediately catches the eye. The coach Luciano Spalletti, before the Campania derby, explained the absence of the number 24 in the starting line-up.

Internal issues

“Insigne on the bench? – Spalletti said – It is a question of internal discussions between us, of situations to manage. It is not a question of being stronger or less with Insigne and Osimhen, it is a question of having different characteristics. We have our qualities.”

On the others

Loading...
Advertisements

The coach also spoke about the other absent from the match – Osimhen, out due to injury – and about the rediscovered Dries Mertens: “With him, Napoli changes characteristics because Osimhen is one who attacks the depth while Mertens plays with the ball on his feet, but he knows how to do that too “.

October 31, 2021 (change October 31, 2021 | 20:14)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Pioli is to be taken as an example!”, The former player’s praise to the Rossoneri

8 hours ago

Inter Udinese, the live result of the Serie A match

9 hours ago

“The more I play, the better. Pioli and Mourinho are great coaches”

49 mins ago

TMW – Juventus, team in retirement from tomorrow until the match against Fiorentina

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button