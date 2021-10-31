Insigne on the bench, Spalletti: “Internal discourses, situations to manage”

The coach intervened before the Campania derby also on the reason for the absence of the captain in the starting line-up

Reading the formation with which Napoli is facing Salernitana, the absence of Lorenzo Insigne, captain and key man of this team, immediately catches the eye. The coach Luciano Spalletti, before the Campania derby, explained the absence of the number 24 in the starting line-up.

Internal issues – “Insigne on the bench? – Spalletti said – It is a question of internal discussions between us, of situations to manage. It is not a question of being stronger or less with Insigne and Osimhen, it is a question of having different characteristics. We have our qualities.”

The coach also spoke about the other absent from the match – Osimhen, out due to injury – and about the rediscovered Dries Mertens: "With him, Napoli changes characteristics because Osimhen is one who attacks the depth while Mertens plays with the ball on his feet, but he knows how to do that too ".

