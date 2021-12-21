Sports

Insigne positive at Covid-19? SSC Napoli announcement: "Molecular expected"

Insigne positive at Covid-19? SSC Napoli announcement: Molecular results are expected

Latest football Naples – Lorenzo Insigne positive at Covid-19, is the latest announced by Kiss Kiss Napoli, the club’s official radio.

Napoli football news – It’s raining in the wet at home SSC Napoli, because Lorenzo Insigne could be positive for Covid-19. And for this reason he carried out a control molecular swab.

To confirm the news with a tweet is the SSC Napoli:

“Lorenzo Insigne, following mild flu symptoms, did not carry out the training session and underwent an antigenic swab with dubious outcome for which he subsequently performed a molecular swab whose outcome is expected within the day”.

Insigne positive at Covid-19, SSC Napoli official radio indiscretion

But the feeling is that the outcome of the molecular swab, expected today, could give a positive outcome to Covid-19 for Lorenzo Insigne.

To give the indiscretion, in a tweet via social media, is Carlo Alvino who confirmed:

“According to the news in the possession of Kiss Kiss Napoli, Lorenzo Insigne is positive for Covid-19”.

Insigne positive at Covid-19

