Insigne: “Someone in Naples didn’t understand me. We had different ideas with Ancelotti”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Lorenzo Insigne, striker and captain of Napoli, gave an interview to the magazine Eleven starting from his role in the blue club: “A captain is a guarantor for people who love the team and I believe I have always ensured that Napoli does not fail to commit to the field. Mine is a particular character, I joke with everyone but initially I keep my distance. For some fans I am superb, they say I shoot it. But it is only a defensive attitude. Someone did not fully understand me, 100%. Those who really know me, however, know how I am “. Then speaking of the coaches of his career, he starts again from Zeman: “It was decisive, the first to believe in me. Then Benitez completed me. Sarri? His football is joy, I enjoyed myself so much in 3 years, we are left with only the disappointment for the missed Scudetto”. Instead on Ancelotti: “It’s not true that we didn’t take it. We had different ideas, yes, but about things on the pitch.” Then he continues on the latest technicians: “I owe a lot to Gattuso, he was good at making me retrace my steps and re-motivating me after the Ancelotti years. Spalletti? Strong personality: he gave us back the awareness of our strength”. Finally a joke about his passion for football: “If I had to buy a ticket for a match, I would choose the Champions League final. A team I like is Manchester City, Guardiola’s football has been unmissable since Barça’s days. His final perfect would be against Liverpool “.

