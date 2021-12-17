Insigne: “Someone in Naples didn’t understand me. We had different ideas with Ancelotti”

Lorenzo Insigne, striker and captain of Napoli, gave an interview to the magazine Eleven starting from his role in the blue club: “A captain is a guarantor for people who love the team and I believe I have always ensured that Napoli does not fail to commit to the field. Mine is a particular character, I joke with everyone but initially I keep my distance. For some fans I am superb, they say I shoot it. But it is only a defensive attitude. Someone did not fully understand me, 100%. Those who really know me, however, know how I am “. Then speaking of the coaches of his career, he starts again from Zeman: “It was decisive, the first to believe in me. Then Benitez completed me. Sarri? His football is joy, I enjoyed myself so much in 3 years, we are left with only the disappointment for the missed Scudetto”. Instead on Ancelotti: “It’s not true that we didn’t take it. We had different ideas, yes, but about things on the pitch.” Then he continues on the latest technicians: “I owe a lot to Gattuso, he was good at making me retrace my steps and re-motivating me after the Ancelotti years. Spalletti? Strong personality: he gave us back the awareness of our strength”. Finally a joke about his passion for football: “If I had to buy a ticket for a match, I would choose the Champions League final. A team I like is Manchester City, Guardiola’s football has been unmissable since Barça’s days. His final perfect would be against Liverpool “.