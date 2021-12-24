Insigne, the renewal with Napoli stalled: here is the Toronto offer

A captain without a portfolio, like a minister. Yes, it can be, but here it is football that we talk about and in this world the story is told like this: in a week, at the stroke of midnight of a year that will come who knows where, Insigne will acquire the status of a free parameter . Unattached and free to sign with any club, unless a sensational lightning-fast agreement to renew the contract with Napoli expiring on 30 June 2022. Prospects? Lake view. Ontario, Canada : Toronto wants to bring him to Mls .

Insigne at Toronto: concrete hypothesis. Here is the offer

And then, Insigne: the blue captain; the fourth scorer in the history of the club with 114 goals in all competitions (one less than Maradona); the man of the tiraggiro who conquered the European Championship with Italy’s number 10 jersey; the fifth scorer of the championship in 2021 with 18 goals and one of the top 100 of the year according to the Guardian. Not bad, right? That’s why from January 1st it will be one of the most illustrious zero parameters of world football. On June 4 he will turn 31 and De Laurentiis proposed him a four-year 3.5 million per season, while he would like the same current salary: 5 million. The negotiation is in total stalemate: his manager Pisacane does not consider it closed completely – he declared -, but at the same time he specified that he wanted to define the situation in January. That is, now. Considering the value of the player, currently blocked by Covid, some polls were staged in this period: exchanges of info with Inter Milan, Juve and Lazio, yes, but the concrete offer is that of Toronto. The idea is to bring Lorenzo to Mls just as it was with Giovinco: the proposal is 7 million per season for 4 years, plus benefits. With the never discarded possibility of anticipating the deal, considering that the season begins in March.