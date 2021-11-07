Insigne, the words of De Laurentiis increase the chances of Inter

“I have never forced my hand, I democratically let others decide what is best for their life, for their profession, for their future. If Insigne thinks that his professional life should end in Naples, we are here to welcome him with open arms. If, on the other hand, he thinks that his journey in Naples is over, we will all make a reason for it, he first who made this choice and we who will have to accept this decision.“.

These are the statements made yesterday by the president of the Naples Aurelio De Laurentiis, which foreshadow scenarios of free transfer for Lorenzo Insigne.

Insigne, De Laurentiis Inter

In fact, second The Gazzetta dello Sport, the stalemate in force increases the chances that Insigne will approach theInter next season. Inter could meet its economic needs, De Laurentiis, at the moment, no. The affair will presumably be resolved in the spring: if Napoli is certain of qualifying for the Champions League, they could propose a signing close to the request of their captain. In the context of the situation, however, it is also necessary to include the attribution of responsibility for the divorce of the player expressed by De Laurentiis.



