Insigne-Toronto, Mls salary cup heavy problem: sponsors ready to help Canadians on signing

Napoli calcio – Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport highlights Toronto’s monster proposal to Lorenzo Insigne. In Mls these figures have never been paid.

“The parties have been in contact for some time and – after an initial offer rejected by Insigne – Manning has returned to the office, significantly raising the offer. Now the willingness to sign is there and as soon as the final meeting will take place the contracts will Definitely drawn up. Mind-boggling figures These are those that emerge from the entourage of the same player. There is talk of over 11 million euros net per season plus about 4 of bonuses, with an annual salary that could reach 15 million euros. The triple of what the Frattamaggiore striker currently perceives at Napoli. At the time of drawing up the contracts – given that in the MLS there is a ceiling on the total salary of the clubs – it will be understood how the salary will be divided and whether sponsors and other factors will enter the support. because in the rich world of soccer such figures have never been paid “