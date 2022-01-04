Insigne-Toronto, Spalletti made him a request: the captain’s reaction

“The beauty of red and that of blue. This was also discussed yesterday at the end of Napoli’s training in Castel Volturno. A bit like a joke about the chromatic beauty of a shirt. A bit to try to understand if still there is room for Lorenzo Insigne to stay at Napoli. Luciano Spalletti asked the captain for the new red Toronto shirt. The coach collects them in his “football ladder”, in the Montaione estate, La Rimessa Tuscany. And Lorenzo promised the coach to bring him one as soon as possible. And Spalletti pressed him, asking him if he was sure that the red one was more beautiful than the blue one in his life. Insigne did not answer, but there isn’t. doubt that inside him the moment is complex. On the one hand, the money, a lot of money, offered by Toronto, on the other hand the awareness of passing into a football rich in dollars – that of Major League Soccer – but technically poorer which could drive him away definitively d to the national team and in any case from the spotlight of his country “.