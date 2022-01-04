Insigne-Toronto, yesterday Spalletti pressed Lorenzo asking him if he was sure of the choice: the reaction of the captain

Soccer Naples – Yesterday an interview was staged between Luciano Spalletti and Lorenzo Insigne at the end of training. The coach, as stated in today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport, he pressed on asking his captain if he really wants to play for Toronto at the end of this season.

“The beauty of red and that of blue. This was also discussed yesterday at the end of Napoli’s training in Castel Volturno. A bit like a joke about the chromatic beauty of a shirt. A bit to try to understand if still there is room for Lorenzo Insigne to stay at Napoli. Luciano Spalletti asked the captain for the new red Toronto shirt. The coach collects them in his “football ladder”, in the Montaione estate, la Rimessa, in Tuscany. And Lorenzo promised the coach to bring him one as soon as possible. And Spalletti pressed him, asking him if he was sure that the red one was more beautiful than the blue one, the one in his life. Insigne did not reply, but there is no doubt that the moment inside him is complex. On the one hand, the money, a lot of money, offered by Toronto, from the high awareness of moving into a football rich in dollars – that of Major League Soccer – but technically poorer that could permanently remove him from the national team and in any case from the spotlight of his country. “.