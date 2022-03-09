Nicola Zaniniformer Juventus, Naples and Verona footballer, spoke during the broadcast “1 Football Club” to 1 Station Radio, to comment on the current Napoli season. Below is an excerpt from his statements: “It will be a tough match against Verona, is a very difficult team to face. She’s fine, she’s free of her head, she’s nice to see and she’s putting the big teams in difficulty. It will be tough for Napoli“.

Insigne and Politano badly with Milan. Will Spalletti change anything?

“This is a problem that Spalletti will have. I agree with you, I saw the match against Milan. Insigne was detached from the game, usually the captain is seen in these appointments. I don’t know why, it was a bit static. Probably Spalletti will do halfway: it will change a little but without revolutionizing the base that brought it this far“.

Victor Osimhen, Napoli-Milan. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images)

Are you changing too late with Milan?

“Yes, he only put them in at the end. Both Anguissa and Elmas, as well as the others. Spalletti has several options with different characteristics. With Milan I saw Osimhen quite isolatedleft too alone by his comrades “.

Which midfielder do you like more than Napoli?

“I’d say Fabian. A player of great technique who can solve games with important plays, if it scored a little more it would be the top“.