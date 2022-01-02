Insigne was hoping for a relaunch of Napoli, but De Laurentiis remained rigid on his positions

Lorenzo Insigne has not renewed with Naples, is now free, a zero parament, to agree (now for June) with another company, is in contact with Toronto for months and the announcement of his move to Canada is imminent. Corriere dello Sport talks about it.

“De Laurentiis’ proposal was firm at figures far from those that Insigne hoped to obtain to stay, the Canadian company entered the uncertainty.

Insigne will sign a five-year contract worth 7.75 million euros per season including benefits, a rich proposal evaluated after rejecting that of De Laurentiis, who has been stuck on his positions for some time, rigid on a proposal of 3.5 million per season for four years. and a bonus of one million, that is, less than the current salary (5) that Insigne would have liked to keep to stay in Naples.

Insigne had hoped for a relaunch but when he realized that his future would lie elsewhere he began to imagine his life in America “