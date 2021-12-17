Sports

“Insigne will be a zero parameter in 15 days, the problem is related to bonuses”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
InsigneInsigne

The words of Fabio Mandarini of Corriere dello Sport on the renewal of Insigne with Napoli

Fabio Mandarini del Corriere dello Sport spoke live on the official radio of SSC Napoli, Kiss Kiss Napoli, during the ‘Radio Goal’ broadcast, to talk about football in Naples. Here is what is highlighted by CN24: “Napoli makes its evaluation and its offer, Insigne and his agent make a counter offer confirming his current engagement and without asking for a signing bonus. Napoli offers 3.5 for 4 years until 2025. Insigne would like confirmation of the current engagement of 4.5 million, the distance is not a lot after all. Most of the contract is tied to bonuses, that’s why everything changes. It’s not an extra year that can turn things around as confirmed by the agent. It is the variable part with the bonuses that makes a lot of difference and is not good at the moment. The sure thing is that in two weeks Insigne will be a zero parameter “.

