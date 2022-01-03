Insigne will not be alone, Toronto is the eighth city in the world with more Neapolitans

The long marriage between Napoli and Lorenzo Insigne, barring sensational surprises, it will end in June. From next summer the current captain will play for Toronto FC. He will participate in the MLS, the American football tournament. To convince the player to marry this new project was the economic offer over 10 million euros net per year and the centrality of the project. Insigne would have liked to stay in Naples, but the change of life is now on the horizon.

The “Neapolitan” footballer will still be able to console himself since Toronto is a city with many Neapolitan citizens. According to a research carried out in 2018 by the American Demographic Institute, the Canadian metropolis is the eighth city in the world with more Neapolitans, there are almost half a million people who have Neapolitan origins. It is easy to imagine that Insigne will soon become the idol of the large Neapolitan community in Toronto.