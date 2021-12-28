Insigne’s “American dream”: Toronto ever closer

Lorenzo Insigne and Napoli are more and more distant, there is no agreement for the renewal of the contract and the hypothesis of a transfer to Toronto makes its way.

10 million net per season plus 6 bonuses and other benefits, Insigne and his attorney Vincenzo Pisacane they are holding a mind-blowing proposition from Major League Soccer. On the plate there is a five-year agreement that can altogether touch the 60 million euros, considering all the bonuses.

The pressing of the Toronto Fc it is more and more intense, the parties are discussing to reach an agreement, the talks have advanced.

Insigne seems more and more convinced to give this change to his life, there is a lot of distance between the proposal of the Naples and the American offer. De Laurentiis has never gone beyond 3.5 million euros plus 1.5 of bonuses that are very complicated to achieve, therefore a salary lower than the current one.

Toronto thinks big: in addition to Insigne, Suarez can also arrive

Insigne and the American dream are getting closer and closer. The captain of Napoli and number 10 of the national team in the plans of Toronto Fc is one of the three “Designated players”, that is, those for which the total compensation and acquisition costs exceed the amount of the maximum salary budget.

Lorenzo would arrive at Toronto at the end of the season, on a free transfer, and would like to do so after helping Napoli to achieve their seasonal goals. In the immediate future, Insigne has the match against Juventus, hopes to recover from Covid-19 in time to find the field on January 6 in Turin. Hooking is pending Maradona in the ranking of all-time scorers in the history of Napoli, a goal is missing.

There is not only Insigne in the plans of Toronto Fc, there is also work for Luis Suarez, expiring with theAtletico Madrid. The “Gunslinger” can free himself for free at the end of the season, who knows if he too has the “American dream”.