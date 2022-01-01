“Insigne’s future seems already written, but I hope the final twist. Napoli’s 2021? There is an evening that I will remember”

Napoli football news. Carlo Alvino spoke to Kiss Kiss Napoli’s microphones during the program “Radio Goal“. Here is what is evidenced by CalcioNapoli24.it:

“I will remember the start of the season of the Spalletti management of 2021 for Napoli. There are no sensational moments in the Azzurri year, but as an anti-Juventus player I link the memory of the victory at Fuorigrotta with Insigne’s goal. On these occasions I enjoy twice, why Napoli wins and why Juve loses. In addition we must remember the evening of Napoli-Lazio in honor of Maradona, in a magical atmosphere where everything was perfect, from the organization to the memory for Diego, passing from the pearls of Mertens on the pitch. We will carry it with us for a long time. ”

On Insigne: “Everything suggests a divorce already written, but I remain an incurable romantic and I hope that Lorenzo can stay in Napoli. I hope a romantic twist, even if the signs go in the opposite direction. Napoli will certainly not release Insigne for free. before June, we will eventually see what Toronto will want to do. “