Sports

Insigne’s injury gives Spalletti the opportunity to try the new Napoli. Yesterday Lorenzo and Maradona gave a displeasure to the moralists

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

Gazzetta - Insigne's injury gives Spalletti the opportunity to try the new Napoli. Yesterday Lorenzo and Maradona gave a displeasure to the moralists

Spalletti will be able to try the Napoli that will come by taking advantage of Insigne’s injury.

Naples football – “This period will be useful for Spalletti to start planning a Napoli, the one of the future, without Insigne”. Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport thus comments on the absence of the Napoli captain who yesterday went out due to a muscle problem. Now Spalletti will have to redesign the team without him.

How will Napoli be without Insigne

“Maybe the moralists and costume floggers who expected the thumbs up of the Maradona stadium against Lorenzo Insigne were upset. It did not happen, even if it cannot be excluded that it could happen. Of course, yesterday in the ancient Fuorigrotta plant there were people there there was little, but the signs appeared clear. The fans are willing to applaud the player, if they see his maximum commitment in the game, beyond the discussed and questionable choices he made for his future, opting for Toronto and the Major League “.

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the situation of the teams around Europe

3 days ago

Transfer market Inter, the deputy Perisic from the Premier

2 weeks ago

THE GREEN LANTERN – Vlahovic to other shores… Another zero parameter on the way!

November 11, 2021

LIKELY FORMATIONS – Serie A, the last LIVE on the 16th round: Pellegri in the place of Ibrahimovic

December 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button