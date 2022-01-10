Insigne’s injury gives Spalletti the opportunity to try the new Napoli. Yesterday Lorenzo and Maradona gave a displeasure to the moralists
Spalletti will be able to try the Napoli that will come by taking advantage of Insigne’s injury.
Naples football – “This period will be useful for Spalletti to start planning a Napoli, the one of the future, without Insigne”. Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport thus comments on the absence of the Napoli captain who yesterday went out due to a muscle problem. Now Spalletti will have to redesign the team without him.
How will Napoli be without Insigne
“Maybe the moralists and costume floggers who expected the thumbs up of the Maradona stadium against Lorenzo Insigne were upset. It did not happen, even if it cannot be excluded that it could happen. Of course, yesterday in the ancient Fuorigrotta plant there were people there there was little, but the signs appeared clear. The fans are willing to applaud the player, if they see his maximum commitment in the game, beyond the discussed and questionable choices he made for his future, opting for Toronto and the Major League “.
