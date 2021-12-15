“Insigne’s muscular problems? I’ll tell you Zaccheroni’s theory”

In the course of ‘Radio Goal’ on Kiss Kiss Naples, the reporter intervened Maurizio Pistocchi: “The quality of the team’s play depends on the coach but also on the interpreters. It’s a bit like an orchestra, if it’s made up of professors from the Berlin Philharmonic you get one result, if it’s a provincial orchestra you get another. At the moment Napoli is struggling with many absences of professors and therefore it is not easy to perform at the height of the start of the championship. There have been so many injuries and they have decimated what I feel in the most critical department, that is, the defense. In the whole squad there is no adequate substitute for Koulibaly, Juan Jesus does what he knows how to do which is not very much. And still Napoli does not have a left-back as an alternative to Mario Rui, one who also has stature and physique. When defending players not of stature it becomes easier for your opponents, just put one of stature on the side of your smallest full-back. There are therefore many small details, but I am quite convinced that already with the recovery of Anguissa Napoli recovers one of the three fundamental players with Koulibaly and Osimhen. And if Lobotka can play at the San Siro it will be a lot of stuff, the Slovakian has entered very well in Spalletti’s game. The attack remains to be defined, which has scored a few goals in this period.

So many difficulties of the attacking outsiders in the construction phase? For Insigne there are different types of problems, including the renewal of the contract. It seems nonsense, but yesterday speaking with Zaccheroni he told me that in all his teams that had difficult relationships with the coach or the president there were many muscle injuries. I believe this happened to Napoli.

But Spalletti’s team has the solutions to put Milan in difficulty. For example, by moving Lozano to the left and placing Politano on the right, with Mertens as the first striker and Ounas behind the Belgian, this will already result in a more competitive team. But the tactical attitude of the team will be fundamental. With Liverpool Ibra did not touch the ball because the English defense kept him 30 meters from the goal. If you take Ibrahimovic into the box he scores you, while if you keep him away from the goal he no longer has his leg. Napoli must have courage and be organized. It is almost a decisive match, losing to Milan would cause a crisis in self-esteem and also the mood of the supporters would worsen considerably. The fans must continue to be mature, Napoli at the beginning of the season no one gave him as a favorite, so so far he has done something exceptional. The crisis of this period was determined by injuries and let’s face it by bad luck. Many people say that bad luck does not exist, but in football everyone believes in it and adopts superstition. Napoli have expressed excellent football so far and can be a protagonist until the end. I expect him to play a great match in Milan.

Ounas? In the role behind the striker he didn’t do very well, in that position he should play more of a midfielder and he’s a striker. Empoli restarts started from some turnovers in that area. He can grow a lot tactically, he has qualities and skills in one-on-one, Spalletti does well to insist with him because he has no alternatives. Insigne can’t play from the start, when Zielinski came out with Empoli I would have moved Mertens to the left and let Petagna enter to fill the area“.