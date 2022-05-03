Insomnia and difficulty falling asleep but also terrible nightmares could be the alarm bells of these incoming diseases

Once interviewed by a prestigious American broadcaster, the very famous writer Stephen King, he answered a question about nightmares. Having been asked if he did not suffer from nightmares himself, writing about horror novels, the answer was truly eloquent: “I banish nightmares by writing about nightmares”. This is because it is said that among the secrets of his success are long nights of inspiration and writing. In fact, “the master of the thrill”, as we know him, has really given us so many novels and related films that always make us shiver. But if we suffer from constant insomnia and recurring nightmares, it would be better to rely on the consultation of a specialist.

It could happen that you end up in nightmares, be prey to insomnia and difficulty falling asleep, after a particularly heavy dinner or an equally stressful day. However, if we do not fall asleep every evening turning between the sheets and then ending up sleeping little, with so many nightmares, an important alarm bell could sound.

The very simple advice of an American therapist

According to international statistics, Americans are not only the people with the highest cholesterol rate, but also among the most stressed. In fact, seeing their films too, from the beginning to the end of the day there is something to worry about. Here, then, that among the most famous researchers and sleep therapists there would be some American scientists. Which, even in a recent study, would have remembered a little secret to try to fall asleep. We should learn to “prepare the environment” for better sleep. Which is to say that you have the right temperature in the room, try to eliminate artificial lights and keep it dark for as long as possible. Above all, we should limit artificial lights, such as those from the tablet or smartphone. Our brain, in fact, would not be able to prepare for sleep, continuing to see light even in the hours programmed for sleep.

Insomnia and difficulty falling asleep but also terrible nightmares could be the alarm bells of these incoming diseases

However, as this study also points out, when insomnia becomes frequent, it could be linked to mental disorders. The symptoms could be of an anxiety-depressive or mixed background. Psychic difficulties, which could even lead to anxiety first and then depression. Researchers from the prestigious University of Oxford have recently pointed out that frequent insomnia could even lead to paranoia. And, in fact, if we think about it, not sleeping at night usually leads to a general state of nervousness and tension. These could therefore be causes, but also consequences of our restless mental and physical state.

