Insomnia and mental confusion could be symptoms of this non-brain condition

It may happen that, at certain times of the year, our physique is not particularly fit. Sometimes fatigue and exhaustion take over and we just want to lie down on the bed to rest.

In the summer, for example, when we lose many minerals and due to excessive heat, we feel weak and do not have the strength to take a few steps.

In winter, however, due to frost, in addition to the feeling of cold, if we do not cover ourselves adequately, we can have more annoying problems.

Of course, it is not at all easy to understand what the triggering cause is from a simple alarm bell. Only after specific analyzes and the visit of a doctor, we could trace the origin of our problem.

It is essential to rely on the care of a specialist, also because we could exchange certain signals with other more or less serious ailments. In fact, there are symptoms of some diseases or conditions that are initially confused and do not allow us to immediately get to the cause.

The non-isolated problem of not being able to fall asleep at night, together with a certain disturbance and mental clouding, could initially be mistaken for states of general fatigue. In fact, we think that if the signals come from a certain area of ​​the body, the problems will necessarily be identified in that area.

Instead, this is often not the case, insomnia and mental confusion could be symptoms of this pathology that is not related to the brain or neurological diseases. This is kidney failure, which can be acute or chronic and could trigger further problems.

In addition to the difficulty in falling asleep and some mental confusion, insufficiency could cause fatigue, poor appetite, swollen feet and ankles, shortness of breath. Usually, these conditions would be related to the chronic form, which is the one that develops more slowly. While it is defined acute when it develops in a few days, and even hours, the situation could become very serious.

Possible causes

When the kidneys are no longer able to do their “duty” and function poorly, the causes could be of different types, whether it is acute or chronic kidney failure.

In case it is acute, some possible triggering origins could be: bleeding, burns, thrombosis of the veins, infections, kidney stones, problems with the nerves of the bladder.

If renal failure is chronic, however, some possible causes would be: diabetes, multiple myeloma, drug toxicity, atherosclerosis, kidney infection.

In order to identify this problem, they may require blood and urine tests, an ultrasound, scintigraphy. It will always be our doctor to indicate targeted tests to arrive at a diagnosis and choose the appropriate treatment for our case.

Deepening

Not just chocolate, for a fit brain and iron memory these common foods could help.

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

