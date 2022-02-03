Surely it has happened to everyone at least once in their life to spend a sleepless night. The reasons can be many: you can be influenced by a film you have just seen or you can find yourself in a state of anxiety about an event that has to happen the next day. The reason could also be of psychological origin. In fact, difficulty sleeping can also be caused by any kind of negative feeling. However, there are times when this condition becomes chronic and it is absolutely necessary to talk to a doctor and understand where it comes from. Insomnia, disturbed nights and fatigue in falling asleep are important signs and an increasingly common problem in our daily life. Let’s find out what the causes may be.

How much you should really sleep and when to see a doctor

According to studies it is necessary to sleep about 8 hours a night, while 6 are already considered insufficient. So if you find yourself in the situation of sleeping much less than you should for long periods, it is better to immediately consult an expert to understand the origin of the problem. However, there are some small gestures that we can implement to try to make our nights more peaceful. In fact, eating lightly and avoiding overexcitement with alcohol or prolonged use of electronic devices can really help. If you want to know more, here are other simple ways to beat night anxiety.

Insomnia, disturbed nights and difficulty falling asleep could be symptoms caused by these unsuspected problems

But let’s see what may be the less obvious causes that lead to sleep loss. According to ISS research, Italians sleep little and this trend is constantly growing. The most affected are women and the elderly. Furthermore, surprising data would have emerged: less rest would be smokers, but also people with low education. The same is true for those who have little socio-economic well-being and for those who have children under the age of 14. In addition to these factors, however, one has recently taken over that has recently worsened the situation at national level: the pandemic. The initial lockdown period, in fact, would have totally deregulated all habits, even those concerning sleep. Furthermore, fear and the vision of an uncertain future would have made managing stress even more difficult.

