Around the age of 50 it can happen that you perceive changes in your body. Habits may also vary due to disturbances that alter sleep and daily life.

Loss of virility, decreased lean muscle mass, and hair loss could be some of the red flags that lead you to seek medical attention.

One could think of the lack of a steroid hormone, the male hormone par excellence: the testosterone.

From the age of 45 it seems that an average decrease of 1% per year is estimated and this would lead to the appearance of the first symptoms at the threshold of middle age.

Insomnia, nervousness and increased body fat could signal the deficiency of this hormone which decreases after the age of 45

After the age of 19, the testosterone value should be in the range between 240 and 950 nanograms per deciliter. These values ​​must always be evaluated by the specialist who will be able to consider the result of the analysis also in the light of the patient’s medical history.

After having ascertained any deficiency through appropriate analyzes, the causes should be identified and some measures should be adopted that can improve one’s condition.

The causes of a decrease in testosterone can be various. Obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, tumors and many other pathologies could cause this decrease. Each specialist doctor will be able to direct you to the right therapy for the resolution or mitigation of the problem.

However, a healthy lifestyle can play its part by integrating any medical care where it is needed.

How to improve the state of muscles and bones to feel fitter

Don’t let yourself go to depression. To try to decrease insomnia, nervousness and increase in fat, healthy living rules can be applied.

If the decrease in testosterone were to be caused by aging, it would be possible to intervene through behaviors that aim to reactivate the metabolism. Nutrition could also help with hormonal rebalancing.

For example, it would seem that cortisol prevents the production of testosterone. This hormone is produced in large quantities when our body is under stress or inflamed. Intake of omega 3 could reduce inflammation and the amount of cortisol, while inhibiting testosterone production to a lesser extent. Among the foods containing omega 3 we remember the oily fish, the nuts and the salmon.

The consumption of foods containing carbohydrates is often reduced because they are considered to be the cause of overweight. However, taking them would help reduce cortisol which, as previously mentioned, could reduce testosterone if it were high. Scientists at the University of Worcester in the United Kingdom have in fact detected reduced amounts of testosterone in subjects with a high-protein and low-carbohydrate diet. The conclusion of Whittaker and Harris would have been against high protein diets as they would cause a sharp decrease in total resting testosterone.

Excessive alcohol consumption would also counteract the production of the male hormone. Therefore it would be good to limit it as much as possible and prefer soft drinks perhaps based on antioxidant fruits.

Our advice is to rely on the diagnosis by a specialist. Furthermore, the adoption of correct eating habits and lifestyles could facilitate the production of this hormone and improve daily well-being.

