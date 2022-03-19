Insomnia? Smartwatch and smartband to promote sleep

On the occasion of the World Sleep Day which for years has been celebrated around the middle of March, studies and statistics on the quality of rest for Italians are made public that never before is jeopardized: for example, according to YouGov – a specialized English company that has conducted research at the international – 57% of Italians today have serious difficulty falling asleep and, although 73% have a healthy habit of going to bed before midnight, there is a general tendency to sleep less than the standard seven hours average, which is it inevitably ends up compromising the condition of daytime life as well. Not to mention that sleep quality is as crucial as quantity and, for medicine, the example of Leonardo da Vinci’s microsleeps who slept half an hour every four hours is certainly not to be imitated.
And if empirical methods can help you fall asleep (from courses to learn how to manage your breathing to grandma’s herbal teas to listening to background white noises) or improve their quality (from homeopathic valerian tablets that have a muscle relaxant effect that relaxes muscles up to the choice of a more suitable pillow and blankets), a scientific approach to insomnia can clarify the origin of the problem and allow us to go and treat it more effectively. In fact, this is what the smartwatches, sport watches and smart bands (those smart bracelets often worn by those who play sports and want to keep track of their activity) which are able to monitor sleep and its quality, providing reliable data every morning upon awakening.
How these insomnia devices work
As stated, smartwatch and smartband detect or estimate some parameters concerning the sleep. Positioned on the wrist, they are able to measure not only the heartbeat rate through an ad hoc sensor but also the level of movements and therefore the level of nocturnal agitation, in case it was not evident from the state of the unmade sheets in the morning. The best models also record snoring respiratory activity and the duration of sleep stages. These data can then be analyzed by your GP or, in more difficult cases, by a specialist so that appropriate therapy can be provided. Smartwatch and sportwatch obviously have larger dimensions than smartbands and in some cases they can be less comfortable. However, one thing should not worry: all these devices that are connected via bluetooth with the phone during the day at night are wearable in offline mode, which keeps them away from even the slightest electromagnetic pollution.
Best Sleep Tracking Devices: Oppo Watch Free
The new Oppo Watch Free smartwatch just presented has a series of functions specifically designed for sleep monitoring and for analyzing its quality. Beyond the traditional functions and recording of sports activities, this model introduces the Osleep system which measures sleep and even assesses the risk of snoring. Not only does it record the sounds emitted at night but a series of sensors and algorithms ascertain irregularities in sleep rhythms, then allowing a doctor to eventually detect the symptoms of sleep apnea and other breathing problems, also being able to record the level of saturation of oxygen in the blood. And then again: do you go to bed too late? Or go to bed with your smartphone and miss the right time to sleep by browsing social media? The smartwatch, properly set (there is even a system that measures fatigue through rapid eye movements), sends you a message inviting you to turn everything off and close your eyes.
Smartwatch and insomnia, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus
Venu 2 Plus is Garmin’s new sportwatch with integrated GPS whose priority is to monitor one’s well-being. It has a wide range of functions dedicated to health, wellness and fitness: not only sleep monitoring but also stress and body energy monitoring thanks to the Body Battery function. There is even a pulse oximeter and respiratory rate meter. The Health Snapshot function processes all the data and generates a readable report on their devices via the Garmin Connect app by comparing the trend of values on a weekly, monthly and annual basis. Too much data? The quality of rest is summarized with a simple score from 1 to 100.
Insomnia and smartwatch, the Suunto 5 Peak
This smartwatch has an even sportier soul than the others. The name, as well as the battery life that reaches 100 hours, betray the DNA that originally destined it to mountaineers and endurance sports athletes for whom sleep translates into immediate physical recovery: this is the reason why the inevitable sleep monitoring features such as heart rate recording are also accompanied by a “format” that must be very small. Those who struggle to sleep and are afraid that a large smartwatch could interfere with the comfort required by a good sleep, will find in the Suunto 5 Peak the lightest product in its category: only 39 grams.
