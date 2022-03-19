Insomnia? Smartwatch and smartband to promote sleep

And if empirical methods can help you fall asleep (from courses to learn how to manage your breathing to grandma’s herbal teas to listening to background white noises) or improve their quality (from homeopathic valerian tablets that have a muscle relaxant effect that relaxes muscles up to the choice of a more suitable pillow and blankets), a scientific approach to insomnia can clarify the origin of the problem and allow us to go and treat it more effectively. In fact, this is what the smartwatches, sport watches and smart bands (those smart bracelets often worn by those who play sports and want to keep track of their activity) which are able to monitor sleep and its quality, providing reliable data every morning upon awakening.

How these insomnia devices work

As stated, smartwatch and smartband detect or estimate some parameters concerning the sleep. Positioned on the wrist, they are able to measure not only the heartbeat rate through an ad hoc sensor but also the level of movements and therefore the level of nocturnal agitation, in case it was not evident from the state of the unmade sheets in the morning. The best models also record snoring respiratory activity and the duration of sleep stages. These data can then be analyzed by your GP or, in more difficult cases, by a specialist so that appropriate therapy can be provided. Smartwatch and sportwatch obviously have larger dimensions than smartbands and in some cases they can be less comfortable. However, one thing should not worry: all these devices that are connected via bluetooth with the phone during the day at night are wearable in offline mode, which keeps them away from even the slightest electromagnetic pollution.