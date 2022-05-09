Insomnia, tremors, irritability and anxiety could be the signal of the deficiency of this important mineral that we could integrate in this way

Magnesium is a mineral, a chemical element with the symbol Mg present in great abundance in our human body. Here, in fact, there are about 20/28 g, of which about 60% in the bones and 39% in the cells. Then, only 1% is found in extracellular fluids, ie in plasma. It is very important for tissue formation and bone health. In fact, together with calcium and phosphorus, it makes their mineralization and growth possible. Finally, it plays a central role in the transmission of nerve impulses between one cell and another and in muscle contraction, including cardiac. Therefore, it must be introduced daily into our body. In particular, a daily intake of about 300 mg is recommended for adults. However, it should be borne in mind that part of the magnesium introduced through food is naturally excreted.

How to absorb it with food, avoiding its dispersion

The magnesium that we introduce through food is absorbed in the intestine, for about 30-40%. The rest is eliminated through the kidneys. The very strange aspect of this component is that its absorption is inversely proportional to its intake. This means that, if introduced unnecessarily, it is expelled in large quantities. However, it serves in the indicated quantities and there are external elements and habits that could reduce its absorption. Think of alcohol or substances such as: calcium, phosphorus and excessive consumption of proteins.

Cooking food also reduces its absorption, up to 75%. Therefore, steaming or raw cooking would be advisable. Otherwise, you could also consume the cooking water, which has remained soaked in the mineral once it is cooked. What is certain is that its deficiency could give rise, in particular cases, to: insomnia, tremors, irritability and anxiety. However, the lack of magnesium in our body is a rather rare occurrence, given its recurring presence in food. But let’s see what happens when it recurs.

Insomnia, tremors, irritability and anxiety could be the signal of the deficiency of this important mineral that we could integrate in this way

Magnesium deficiency, although a rare phenomenon, could recur in cases of stress, physical and mental, and inadequate diets. In addition, it could occur in case of pregnancy, breastfeeding and prolonged use of certain drugs, such as laxatives, diuretics and antibiotics. Furthermore, athletes are also at risk in case of intense physical exertion and excessive sweating. Symptoms, as indicated, could be: irritability, anxiety, insomnia, fatigue, poor concentration, tremors, muscle weakness, muscle cramps and twitching. Finally we have, as the most important effects, also possible alterations in heart rate and pressure.

But let’s see what foods it is contained in and how to integrate it. The main sources of magnesium are whole grains, dried legumes and dried fruit. Among fresh fruit, however, peaches and bananas stand out and, among vegetables, green leafy ones are particularly rich in them. Finally, it is contained in cocoa, dark chocolate and in some mineral waters, which are rich or enriched with them.

