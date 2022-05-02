For a long life away from disturbances that can affect the health of our organism, two rules are fundamental. Follow a correct diet and adopt an active lifestyle, away from smoking and alcohol excesses. The secret to an active lifestyle and saying goodbye to a sedentary lifestyle is to change simple habits. For example, preferring the stairs to the elevator, walking to work or to carry out daily activities, such as daily shopping.

In this way, in addition to getting back in shape, we will save some money on fuel, parking and / or public transport up to 700 euros. While to follow a healthy and varied diet it would be enough to bring all the seasonal products to the table. In fact, thanks to the generosity of nature, each seasonal product contains all those nutrients necessary for the well-being of the organism. For example, thanks to the fiber content, this seasonal legume could counteract cholesterol over 200 and glycemic peaks after a meal. But in addition to fiber and vitamins, mineral salts such as calcium, potassium, magnesium and manganese are equally important for the body.

Insomnia, weakness and difficulty in making certain movements could be due to the excess of this mineral and not to Parkinson’s

Minerals are inorganic substances present both in foods of plant origin and in those of animal origin. They are essential nutrients, since they are not synthesized by the body, but actively participate in the regulation of many physiological functions. Among the many minerals, manganese is essential for the functioning of some enzymes and in the production of hemoglobin. As well as for the functioning of the nervous system, the brain, the metabolism of cholesterol, proteins and carbohydrates. It is present in the body in very small quantities, the maximum total being 20 mg concentrated in the pancreas, kidneys, liver and bones.

Manganese is a mineral found in foods of plant origin. In particular in green leafy vegetables, coconut, almonds, hazelnuts and brown rice. Discrete quantities are also found in fruit, such as raspberries, pineapples, kiwis, strawberries. There is no recommended daily allowance of manganese. But an intake of 2.3 mg for men and 1.8 mg for women from 19 years of age is considered adequate. While it rises to 2 mg during pregnancy.

However, an excess of this mineral could create serious health problems. In fact, symptoms such as insomnia, weakness and difficulty in making certain movements may occur, as well as tremors and hearing problems. This symptomatology could make you think of Parkinson’s as the symptoms are very similar, but in reality it could result from an overdose of this mineral. Furthermore, it would seem that in those with liver problems, an excess of manganese can lead to psychiatric problems, tremors and spasms.

