Insomniac congratulates fan working on a Ratchet & Clank remaster

Dealing with intellectual property without permission is always a risk since most companies tend to have little tolerance in this section, even in the case of projects made by fans that are not for profit. However, there are times when things are different and this time it was the turn of Insomniac Games, who was aware of the work done by a fan of Ratchet & Clank.

A remaster of Ratchet & Clank in Unreal Engine made by a fan

Ratchet & Clank It is one of the franchises with which PlayStation sought to have a greater presence in action games and 3D platformers starring mascots and its original trilogy was very successful at the time. Although the IP has remained current, the PS5 premiere saw a new main installment, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, reviving interest in the adventures of this duo. Precisely, a fan of the franchise demonstrated his passion with an Unreal Engine remaster project of the first installment that debuted on PS2 and although the project is going step by step, it has already reached the eyes and ears of Insomniac Games.

The project Ratchet & Clank: Unreal Engine Rewind caught the attention of Insomniac

A report of The Gamer shared the progress of the project Ratchet & Clank: Unreal Engine Rewind, carried out for 5 years by the YouTube user, Beta Tester, who took on the task of recreating the first installment of the franchise in Unreal Engine. In fact, the fan assures that during this time he has learned a lot about Unreal Engine and aims to learn about 3D modeling and animation, this video game being a kind of canvas to put what he has learned into practice.

The detail in question is that after the publication of the video, the account of an Insomniac Games designer made a publication in which he indicates that the PlayStation studio is aware of his project and has drawn his attention: “Hello, I am a designer here on Insomniac and your video has been shared on our studio. Just wanted to say good job and keep it up! Game development is a roller coaster ride, but it’s always rewarding once you finish what you set out to do!”

