Insomniac Games has officially announced the Wolverine game exclusively on PS5! Announcement Trailer! – MangaForever.net

Marvel Games is developing another game, which will be dedicated to Wolverine!

Insomniac Games is fast becoming one of the largest game development studios around. Just in the last couple of years, they’ve been publishing Marvel’s Spider-Man, I’m been purchased from Sony and they released the stellar Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Marvel Games began expanding with titles such as Guardians of the Galaxy And Midnight Suns. However, Insomniac has not finished taking its cue from Comic world since it has just been announced that it will release Spider-Man 2 In the 2023 , after releasing the spin-off game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Now during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 just concluded, Sony has finally announced the new game Marvel long rumored single player. And it was a surprise for everyone!

It is in fact a game dedicated to Wolverine, which will be developed by Insomniac Games, and it will be exclusive to Playstation 5.

Here is a little spectacular Teaser Trailer! Good vision:

Not much was shown in the short trailer, but fans got to see the signature claws of Logan.

