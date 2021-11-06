Insomniac is looking for a gameplay engineer, the combat system will be gore! – Multiplayer.it

Insomniac Games has been quite busy in recent years, developing two Marvel’s Spider-Man (one of which was later revived in a remastered version) and also a new Ratchet & Clank for PS5. Now, the team is working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – expected in 2023 – but also on Marvel’s Wolverine. Just to support the development of the latter, the team is now looking for a gameplay engineer who will have to work on a gore combat system.

As you can see in the tweet below, Insomniac Games’ Drew Murray writes: “We are looking for a gameplay engineer for Insomniac Games who focuses on the new hero. Wolverine. If you like to create cuts, slashes, incisions, guttings, rips, stabs and everything else you need to move and play as Logan (there’s so much more!), The link to propose is below! ”

In the “internal” tweet we can also read the words of Shaun McCabe – Head of Technology at Insomniac Games – who adds that the candidate will have to work on Logan’s controls, behavior, camera and retractable blades.

One thing is for sure, Marvel’s Wolverine appears to be a game true to the nature of the character, who unlike Spider-Man doesn’t care at all about shedding blood if needed.

Always talking about Marvel’s Wolverine: the voice actor of Solid Snake wants to voice the protagonist of the PS5 game.