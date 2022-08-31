Inspirational women: Valérie Forget (The French Shop)

Photo: Walid Ibrahim

Valérie Forget (her), Adaptation Director, The French Shop

Adapting advertising is an art, and according to his colleagues Valerie is the greatest artist in the field. Her passion for her profession is contagious, and she has a gift for inspiring those who want to master this often unloved side of advertising.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given? My former colleague Claudia Lemire always said, “Don’t be allergic to happiness.” It’s true! We must never lose sight of the reason for which we do this job, then it is not to save lives. Making decisions that make our lives easier, despite all the pressure that this job can entail, I think is the key to happiness.

My former colleague always said, “Don’t be allergic to happiness.” It’s true! We must never lose sight of the reason for which we do this job, then it is not to save lives. Making decisions that make our lives easier, despite all the pressure that this job can entail, I think is the key to happiness. One thing that particularly motivates you: Finding THE solution to make a particularly “Canadian” campaign work in Quebec is probably what makes me want to get up the most in the morning. I love challenges like this — when no one thinks we’re going to make it. The campaign of Tim with justin bieber , for example, not many people believed in it, but I wanted it to work; no way we’re missing this opportunity to address a younger clientele. We persisted and we got there. I’m particularly proud of that one.

Finding THE solution to make a particularly “Canadian” campaign work in Quebec is probably what makes me want to get up the most in the morning. I love challenges like this — when no one thinks we’re going to make it. The campaign of with , for example, not many people believed in it, but I wanted it to work; no way we’re missing this opportunity to address a younger clientele. We persisted and we got there. I’m particularly proud of that one. your hobbies favorites: Drinking coffee is a hobby? Otherwise, I like going to bed at 9:30 a.m., making kimchi, banging all the podcasts of true crimeread thrillers, do crossword puzzles… while drinking coffee.

Drinking coffee is a hobby? Otherwise, I like going to bed at 9:30 a.m., making kimchi, banging all the podcasts of true crimeread thrillers, do crossword puzzles… while drinking coffee. Did you have a mentor? I don’t think I’ve told him yet, but Marjo Dufour has been very important in my career. She took me under her wing when I was at the very beginning of my career at Cossette and I particularly liked her thoroughness, her passion, her calm and the fact that she let me go, while keeping an eye on me. I learned a lot with her, but most of all I learned that it’s okay to be low profile in this profession, that there is room for everyone, despite what we are led to believe.

I started my career with the Carré de sable internship at Cossette. I then did a little bit at Blitz, then I made the leap to Bleublancrouge, where I stayed for 4 years. I did some freelancing, then two years at LG2. I liked the original creation, but not enough. My thing was the adapt, but it was so frowned upon by my creative colleagues that I dared not say it. One day, I had the most important meeting of my career: Martin Archambaultwhich was about to start The French Shop. I had found my professional soul mate. I began to develop a real passion for adaptation, an obsession even, the one I was accused of not having created in original. I was hired at The French Shop where I have been (very) happy for 6 years now. For me, the adapt is the best of creation, without the irritants. When I receive a campaign to adapt, I can focus on one and only thing: making it work in Quebec.