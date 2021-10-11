News

“Inspired By Will Smith, Appointment At The Martini Live Bar”

Wednesday 13 October from 19:30 the last appointment with #MartiniLiveBar from the coolest terrace in Milan: guest rapper Clementine and the composer and bassist Saturnino. << Music is the best way to connect people. Happy to close this project with Clementino >>, they declare in the Martini house.

Martini is <> and they confirm it in this seventh appointment for << help and support> the music industry. For Clementino << we start from an exceptional location >> and, he declared in a virtual press conference, always takes inspiration for his performances << from the theater and from Will Smith >> while for Clementine – who will perform with the rapper in a mix of improvisation and prepared songs – << No martini No party >>. In the direct live at 19:30 Clementino will also tell all those who connect to the brand’s social channels and, sipping a Martini Fiero & Tonic, will reveal some anecdotes of his career but also of his private life, and then perform.

<< We are thrilled to host Clementino on the stage of Terrazza Martini for the last appointment of the #MartiniLiveBar, an artist who immediately struck us for his innate talent, a true performer in full evolution >> comments Sanne Wessels, Martini marketing manager Italy and goes on, << we enjoy a last moment of conviviality and great music before the winter break and we are really happy to be able to host the great Saturnino for this live >>.

