“Inspired By Will Smith, Appointment At The Martini Live Bar”

Wednesday 13 October from 19:30 the last appointment with #MartiniLiveBar from the coolest terrace in Milan: guest rapper Clementine and the composer and bassist Saturnino. << Music is the best way to connect people. Happy to close this project with Clementino >>, they declare in the Martini house.
<< We are thrilled to host Clementino on the stage of Terrazza Martini for the last appointment of the #MartiniLiveBar, an artist who immediately struck us for his innate talent, a true performer in full evolution >> comments Sanne Wessels, Martini marketing manager Italy and goes on, << we enjoy a last moment of conviviality and great music before the winter break and we are really happy to be able to host the great Saturnino for this live >>.