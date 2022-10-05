Inspiring, empowering and challenging are key elements for the well-being of employees

By Leonel Ibarra – strategicandbusiness.net

Well-being, both internally with the collaborators of organizations, and externally, has been gaining greater importance on a global scale in recent years.

A survey carried out by PwC in May of this year (2022) to more than 52,000 people revealed that one in five employees in the next 12 months has the firm intention of changing jobs, in what is now known as the phenomenon of “ The Great Renunciation”.

Many of the respondents cited how satisfied they are with their job, how much they can be themselves in their workplace, and how much the company cares about their well-being as reasons for changing employers.

Jorge de Mezerville, director of management consulting at PwC, points out that all the uncertainty and pressure that occurred during the pandemic seriously affected work well-being and caused many to accelerate the “burn out” syndrome or exhaustion.

“Companies that have given various functions to their collaborators without realizing that there may not be a match, although for a time it helped financially, but when the volume of work begins to rise, there is a very important human cost that is a load of added work in which the functions are not aligned with the competencies”, explained De Mezerville in the forum “The role of companies on the well-being of their collaborators”, carried out during the Sustainability and CSR Week 2022 of the Foundation Business for Social Action (FUNDEMAS).