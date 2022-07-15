INSS releases Primary from casualties role of the Muface model

The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) has finally decided to draw up a new royal decree that will modify a part of the current management of Temporary Disabilities (IT). The reform will not be as ambitious as the Primary Care Forum intended, but it will mean a release of bureaucratic burden Regarding the management of sick leave patients belonging to Muface, Mujegu and Isfas. This measure is known shortly after the doctors announced their intention not to give hospital discharges from 2023.

As you have been able to find out Medical Writing Through ministerial sources, the period for allegations by the labor unions has ended and work is currently being done on the preparation of the final text with the aim of approving the regulations for late September or early October of this year.

The star measure included in the draft of the new regulations, and which the Family see “with enthusiasm”, is the Elimination of the obligation to issue the paper withdrawal part. It should be remembered that currently the mutualists are outside the computer system and had to go personally to the Family doctor’s office to get the part and then transfer it to the company.

“The obligation that family doctors have to print a part for the company, which in turn acquires the obligation of having to enter the Social Security website and from there get rid of Temporary Disabilityexplains Francisco Jesús Sáez, representative of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) in the Primary Care Forum, the entity that brings together the eight representatives of the first level of care.

This change has been well received by Family Medicine, since it “it makes it quite easy” the management of these casualties, allowing them to telephone inquiries. “Right now a sick patient is being forced to come for a part,” recalls Jesús Sáez, who dismisses this as “nonsense.” From the mutual societies they already stated in this newspaper that they were open to carrying out the inclusion in the Social Security computer system.

Delimit if the duration of the IT is adequate

Another novelty included in this Royal Decree on sick leave is the inclusion of a question to be filled in by the doctor on whether the duration of the TI is adequate in relation to the reason for the sick leave.

“Every time you issue a confirmation part you have to indicate if the duration is adequate or not. For example, a patient with a bone injury during treatment needs a CT scan or an MRI and it turns out that it takes six months or a year. There you have to register that the duration is not adequate for non-disease issues. explains the doctor.

A measure that the Primary Care Forum understands increases the bureaucracy assumed by the health professional. “It generates more work for the family doctor having to answer more questions”, claims Jesús Sáez.

In addition, from the first level of care they remember that their proposal that each doctor manage the sick leave of the patient they value would help in the adequate duration of sick leave. “The 2014 legislation makes it clear that when you give a sick leave, the duration is based on the pathology. For example, when you are an oncology patient awaiting chemotherapy, the first confirmation report is 17 days later and the following every 35 days. When it is a sprain, the first confirmation report is every week and all the reports are every week because the evolution is short-lived. This is what assessed when seeing the patient and the family doctor often does not see it”, recalls the specialist.

The INSS assumes the confirmation of discharges

The INSS has also decided to take a leading role in solving one of the current IT management problems. “When the mutuals make a request for registration for common contingencies, there are problems with the medical inspection of the public health service because they do not respond or they are half missing,” says Jesús Sáez.

Therefore, in the new Royal Decree, the institution states that this response to the possibility of registration directly from the INSS. In addition, the regulations also add the inclusion of assessments of the relationship with the company and on the resolution of professional contingencies.