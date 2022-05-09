Instagram Begins Testing Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon NFTs

Starting today, Monday, May 9, the Instagram social network begins pilot tests for the incorporation of non-fungible tokens (NFT) to its platform. If they go ahead with it, users will be able to display their Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Flow NFTs free of charge on their profile, just as they can already do on Twitter.

As confirmed by CoinDesk, the first tests will be carried out with amateur tokens from United States residents. It is also detailed that Instagram’s intention is to support the use of wallets like MetaMask to be able to use the NFTs in the social network.

Ethereum, Polygon, Solana and Flow are some of the networks with the highest NFT trading volume. The undisputed leader is Ethereum, with projects like Cyberpunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club and your Otherside metaverse with a volume of hundreds of thousands of ethers (ETH), as can be seen in the image below.

The most traded NFTs are on the Ethereum network. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Regarding the projects of other networks, one of the most popular is NBA Top Shot, created on the Flow network. Meanwhile, in Polygon Crypto Unicorns and Aavegotchi stand out, while in Solana other tokens are traded with much lower trading volume, according to data from dappradar.com.

Like Instagram, Facebook is also moving forward with NFTs

On the other hand, according to what was reported by the American newspaper Financial Times, the company that owns Instagram, Meta, would have projected use NFTs in the future to verify membership in Facebook groups.

As CriptoNoticias reported in January 2022, Meta had been planning this incorporation of NFTs for both Instagram and Facebook. In addition, Twitter had already added this possibility for its users, with the difference that at first it was exclusive to those subscribed to Twitter Blue, the paid version of the platform.