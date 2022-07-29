Instagram gives in to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and backtracks on its interface

After a petition of more than 200,000 people shared by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the boss of Instagram has indicated that he will backtrack on the changes planned for the platform.

It didn’t take long for Instagram to back down. While the social network announced several months ago a redesign of its interface, putting more emphasis on videos and with larger visuals, the revolt of users was significant enough for the social network to pause its deployment.

In an interview granted to the Platformer site on Thursday July 28, Adam Mosseri, Instagram boss, indicated that the interface change was not going to be completed in the end:

I’m glad we took a risk — if we don’t fail once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough and being bold enough. But we clearly need to step back and reflect. When we’ve done enough work, we’ll come back with a better idea. So we’re going to work on that.

To understand this reversal, a little backtracking is necessary. In recent months, Instagram has rolled out a new interface to many users, displaying photos and videos in full screen. This gives pride of place to Reels and highlights content recommendations from people that we do not necessarily follow on the social network. This new interface was particularly poorly received, however, with many users considering it to be closer to TikTok than to Instagram’s original purpose. Adam Mosseri explained this for the first time in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday. He then indicated that this new interface was not perfect, that it still required work, but that it was clearly the direction he intended to give to Instagram.

The slingshot of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

In the process, it was some of the most influential personalities on the platform, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who expressed their dissatisfaction, relaying a petition – signed at the time of this article by more than 230,000 people – urging Instagram to ” become instagram again“.

It was after this rumble that Adam Mosseri finally backed down. At the Platformer site, the leader of Instagram explains three points that pose problems for users: full-screen content, highlighting of videos, recommendations of content from unknown people and less visibility of content. For the boss of Instagram, full-screen content has really displeased users and should therefore ultimately not be deployed further. Regarding the highlighting of videos, on the other hand, the Meta framework indicates that it is indeed a trend of the social network: “We did a very good job of the photos historically. We didn’t do it for the videos, so I want that fixed.”.

Regarding the recommendations of content published by people we do not follow, Adam Mosseri is aware of the work to be done to offer more relevant content for users:“Creators need stability, they need distribution, they need to be able to anticipate their income, they need to feel secure. I try to meet all these needs for all creators. I want to affirm that I care about big creators — but I want to do much better for small creators than what we’ve done so far.”.

