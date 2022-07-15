Instagram: Kim Kardashian reveals her true skin texture!

Kim Kardashian has just displayed herself without any artifice, via her Instagram account. We now know what his real skin texture is.

Although this is a promotional stunt for his brand SKKN by Kim, Internet users are likely to be happy. Kim Kardashian comes from look natural on instagram. It’s so rare! MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian appears without make-up on Instagram

As you probably know, Kim Kardashian is famous for her slim waistits luscious shapes, its always stylish looks and her constantly flawless complexion.

Of course, the influencer has certain tools on her computer and smartphone allowing him to retouch his Instagram photos. Yes, we don’t teach you anything: perfection does not exist.

It has already hurt him. Already because she is not looking not only to retouch one’s own person when she poses with relatives but also because at the same time, she advocates body positive.

Indeed, Kim Kardashian created a brand of underwear, for all women. This implies for all pigmentations, all body types and all tastes.

But She is also the origin of SKKN By Kim which consists of beauty products to take care of any skin. In short, Kim Kardashian has a very contradictory speech. It is: “Do as I say and not as I do!” “.

But it was without counting on his last act. Pete Davidson’s sweetheart recently posted a natural photo of her on Instagram. Yes, it is very serious.

This means that she photographed her face without any makeup. And guess what? She has visible poreslike anyone, as well as some pigment spots.

Although this is a demonstration for one of its new products, there is still great progress ! A big shout out to Kim Kardashian.

Other stars do like her

Kim Kardashian is not the only one to have taken the step of being natural. Whether on Instagram, Snapchat or even TikTok, many are the stars to move towards more authenticity.

In French reality TV, for example, candidates are becoming more and more aware that they refer a bad image to young people who watch them.

Last January, Maeva Ghennam (Les Marseillais) also warned her fans: “Don’t be fooled with Instagram filters. Don’t be fooled by everything that happens on Instagram because everyone retouches their photos. “.

She also has decided to show them the example : “Ona all flaws. If there, I have pimples, well I have pimples. If tomorrow I put on weight and I have a double chin, well, it doesn’t matter, I will love myself like this ! “. This is a big step when you know the character!

On the influencer side, there is also a desire to make things happen on Instagram and elsewhere. Léna Situations is the perfect example. Since last year, the videographer has decided to show herself as she really is.

” I may have had complexes that have developed because of social networks and these fake perfect lives. »she confided, at the time, in an interview with Raw. She does not want to reproduce the same pattern. And the list of celebrities is still long. Something to give some hope…

Photo Credit: Wong Roger/INSTARImages/ABACA