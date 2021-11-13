Instagram «paused», tests begin to advise users to take a break from the social- Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

Manager Adam Mosseri announced the expected Take a Break feature which will be an option of the individual user’s choice. The message will appear after 10, 20 or 30 minutes of using the platform, depending on what the person decides

The long-awaited feature to take a break from Instagram seems to have finally arrived. it was the same head of the social Adam Mosseri to announce the launch in the coming days of Take a Break test on a small number of users. An option that will need to be actively selected by people and will not be set by default. The user can choose after how long pop up an invitation to detach from the Instagram feed for a while. For the moment they can range between 10, 20 and 30 minutes. Within the message, the same social network recommends dedicating oneself to other activities such as concentrating on one’s breathing, writing some thoughts in a diary or listening to a song.

Instagram in the spotlight The news had already been anticipated by Mosseri himself when he announced the temporary stop to the project of a version of Instagram for under 13 and was also confirmed by the vice president of the company for global affairs, Nick Clegg, who in an interview with CNN had also talked about other measures to make social media safer for younger people. Moves that were made necessary after the Wall Street Journal investigation, based on internal documents stolen by whistleblower Frances Haugen. From these files it emerged how Facebook (in the meantime become Meta) was aware of the negative psychological effects that Instagram had on teenagers. An article that he had criticized for the company, underlining how the positive effects that Instagram has on younger people had been completely neglected.

Previous initiatives Take a Break is thus part of a series of initiatives that the social network has undertaken over time to give users greater control over the use of the platform. In the past, Instagram had made the number of likes invisible under other people’s posts, only to then turn it into an option chosen by the individual user. Previously, the social network had decided that new subscribers under the age of 16 (a threshold that rises to 18 in Italy), should have a private account as the default setting. An option that can be clearly modified at a later time, but which arose from the need to offer greater protection for the privacy of the youngest.