Instagram says there aren’t enough users to create an iPad app

Instagram still hasn’t developed an app adapted to the iPad, and it doesn’t seem like they want to.

Instagram is one of the most popular apps in the world, however for some strange reason they deny the iPad and refuse to design an application adapted to the Apple tablet. not long ago its CEO spoke about it, indicating that at the moment the iPad was not a priority for Instagramand has now made new statements to the same address.

The popular youtuber Marques Brownlee wrote a tweet this weekend indicating that we were in the year 2022 and We didn’t have an Instagram app for the iPad yet.. The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, replied to this publication, trying again to defend this strange decision.

Yup, we get this one a lot. It’s still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we’re very heads down on other things. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 27, 2022

There is not yet a group of people large enough to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we’re really worried about other things.

In a reply, Mosseri attempted to justify himself by indicating the reasons why they do not launch Instagram for iPadbasically they have other plans before that:

Each system adds overhead; we support iOS, Android, www and IG Lite, and Android is the biggest. TikTok and YouTube are huge, people share more messages than in Stories or Feed, so we have to adapt. We are smaller than you think.

Instagram launches two vital features for all users

I understand that a vast majority of users use Instagram on the iPhone, but I also don’t think that developing an app for the iPad will take too much time or money, they just have to slightly adapt the one they have for the iPhone to a larger screen. However, Instagram does not seem for the work, so we will continue without an official app.

