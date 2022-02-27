Instagram | Shirley Arica nominated for TC Candler’s 100 Most Beautiful Faces list | The 100 Most Beautiful Faces | Scarlett Johansson | Kristen-Stewart | shows

Shirley Arica He enjoys one of the best moments of his career. After her time on the reality show La Nueva Estrella de En Contacto (Ecuador), the Peruvian has been nominated for the annual list for the first time The 100 Most Beautiful Faces (The 100 most beautiful faces, in Spanish), organized by the British portal TC Candler.

