Instagram | Shirley Arica nominated for TC Candler’s 100 Most Beautiful Faces list | The 100 Most Beautiful Faces | Scarlett Johansson | Kristen-Stewart | shows

Shirley Arica He enjoys one of the best moments of his career. After her time on the reality show La Nueva Estrella de En Contacto (Ecuador), the Peruvian has been nominated for the annual list for the first time The 100 Most Beautiful Faces (The 100 most beautiful faces, in Spanish), organized by the British portal TC Candler.

Through a publication on Instagram, made on February 27, the 32-year-old model appears among the 10 new names that enter the list.

Who will Shirley Arica compete with in The 100 Most Beautiful Faces?

Among the new entrants to the TC Candler list, Shirley Arica is nominated alongside K-pop star, Joy of the group Red Velvet, the Norwegian actress Nikoline Bangenthe Turkish model Hande Ercel and the Hong Kong Amy Lo.

However, the famous ‘Reality Girl’ will also have to compete for a better position in the ranking against Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Eiza González, Jessica Chastain, Lily Collins, Kristen Stewart, in addition to the singers Becky G, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and the models Gigi Hadid and irina shaykto name a few names.

Shirley Arica is nominated for the first time on TC Candler’s The 100 Most Beautiful Faces list. Photo: TC Candler/Instagram

What other Peruvians are nominated for The 100 Most Beautiful Faces?

In addition to Shirley Arica, Austin Palao, with whom he participated in the Turkish reality show The Power of Love, and the reality boy Patricio Parodi appear. On the other hand, in 2021, the Peruvians Mayra Goñi, Ivana Yturbe and Jazmín Pinedo appeared on the TC Candler list.