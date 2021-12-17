Instagram-Telefono Azzurro, guide to aware social use – Internet and Social

A guide to protect the safety of the youngest and give advice on how to experience social media, also useful for parents and educators. It is the initiative of Instagram and Telefono Azzurro: it includes a series of reflections and advice written by the experts of the association that defends the rights of the child, with the aim of helping young people and adults to establish a constructive dialogue on these issues. The guide is available for free online, in the Instagram safety center, in the Parents section at: about.instagram.com/en-gb/community/parents.

“Since the beginning of this year, teens who sign up for Instagram see their account set to private mode by default. At the same time, we have implemented features that prevent adults from approaching minors they are not in contact with and, coming soon. , we will introduce control tools for parents and educators and the option ‘take a break’. We strongly believe that a healthy and correct use of Instagram also involves knowledge of the medium “, explains a note.

“The Guide is part of a work that we have been carrying out for some time to protect young people in the use of our platforms – explains Angelo Mazzetti, Head of Institutional Affairs in Italy at Meta, the new name of the company led by Mark Zuckerberg – It is also an opportunity to help parents and educators to stay updated on issues such as online safety, which they do not always master and have an impact on the lives of young people “.

“It is increasingly important that children and adolescents are aware of the importance of a correct and careful use of social platforms. A fundamental premise, together with a convinced involvement of adults, to be able to face the challenge of the digital world – underlines Ernesto Caffo, President of Telefono Azzurro – A challenge that must lead to the creation of a strong bridge between generations, in order to produce adequate responses and avoid incurring risks, which are unfortunately frequent in the absence of a guide, in the absence of support from the greatest. It is essential to develop an ever wider collaboration between institutions, companies and civil society for the protection of the most vulnerable people, especially children and adolescents “.