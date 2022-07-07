Instagram: the fake Drake is banned for identity theft!

There’s something new on Instagram. And it’s nothing to say, the network has just banned the fake Drake for identity theft.

Instagram spelled the end of Izzy Drake. And for good reason, the social network has banned the subscriber's account for identity theft.

The risks of Instagram

It is no longer useful to present the social network. Everyone around the world knows Instagram. And for good reason, it is one of the favorite apps of young people.

But, it is not without risks. Indeed, everyone knows that on networks like Instagram, there are always bad people out there.

However, it is very difficult to get rid of it. So, in an attempt to protect its subscribers, the American giant has decided to warn its users.

So, last April, Instagram realized that more and more hackers were able to access the accounts of its subscribers. A frightening fact.

Besides, for all those who have had their Instagram stolen, know that there is a way to recover your hacked account. Yes, because it is quite possible to regain control.

But, there is another flaw on Instagram. This is also one of the best known. It’s about accounts that steal people’s identities.

If ordinary people are often easy targets for these people, there are those who think bigger. And it’s nothing to say!

A news has just come out, fake drake just got banned from Instagram. Thus, a man made himself for the star. An attitude that did not please the network at all. MCE TV tells you more!

Drake lookalike gets banned from the network

This is not the first time that Instagram has decided to put a subscriber in his place. Indeed, as soon as the network considers that something does not stick with its rules, it suspends the accounts in question.

For those who remember, Kanye West paid the price last March. And this, because of these posts that Instagram has deemed inappropriate.

But this time it’s for a whole different story the American giant has decided to intervene. One thing is certain, this story is far from common.

Thus, for the past few weeks, a Drake look-alike has been leading the good life on the social network. boasting of being the true copy of the rapper.

The latter had given the name of Izzy Drake. It must be believed that the latter had no not shy to take such a name.

But that’s not all. In addition to having impersonated Drake, the doppelganger was quite arrogant. And it’s nothing to say!

He went so far as to suggest a boxing match between him and the rapper. Enough to attract even more attention from Instagram.

“If I win, you have to sign me to OVO and you have to give me a million dollars. If you win, I change my name”, did he declare. One thing is certain, Izzy Drake was not afraid.

So to calm him down once and for all, Instagram decided to ban this subscriber of its network. Good news for fans and friends of the rapper.

