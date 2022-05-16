Instagram: the Jacquemus x Nike collection will shake up the social network!

Jacquemus caused a stir on Instagram when he unveiled an upcoming collaboration with Nike. An event that is already much talked about.

Fashionistas have reason to be in heaven. Indeed, a Jacquemus x Nike collection is being prepared. A collaboration that should make Instagram completely crazy. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Instagram stars

It’s no longer a secret that Instagram is one of the most popular networks among Internet users. However, competition is fierce in the field. Especially since the arrival of TikTok.

Eh yes ! America and China are at war. And to try to put his opponent on the mat, the platform of the Meta group is implementing many new features.

Among the last, the Reels. Thanks to this tool, we can now create short videos, just like TikTok. And that’s not all. Instagram has more than one trick up its sleeve and seems to be planning multiple improvements.

Be that as it may, and despite this rivalry, theinstagram stars have never let up to the social network. Cristiano Ronaldo is still the most followed male personality.

Indeed, the football player has more than 439 million subscribers. On the Web, it reveals itself as never before. Recently, he even announced the death of his daughter. A sad news that had aroused many reactions.

In second place on Instagram then comes Kylie Jenner. Eh yes ! The youngest of the Kardashian clan is followed by more than 336 million Internet users. A huge score!

Just behind Travis Scott’s girlfriend, Lionel Messi climbs onto the podium with 326 million followers. Needless to say, footballers are super popular on Instagram.

Finally, Selena Gomez comes in 4th place. The 29-year-old actress is followed by more than 318 million people. And finally, Dwayne Johnson is the last of the list with 314 million subscribers on Instagram. MCE TV tells you more!

A Jacquemus x Nike collection

Apart from celebrities, fashion houses are also followed by many internet users. If Chanel has more than 50 million followers, Gucci is not far behind with its 48.3 million subscribers.

Jacquemus, for his part, is content with his 4.8 million. More active than ever on the social network, the brand has just won unanimous support.

And this, thanks to a post that is already generating a lot of reactions. Indeed, the designer made the decision to collaborate with Nike. Since a while, the fashion world is turning to sports.

So it was time for Jacquemus to embark on the adventure. And who better than Nike to meet the expectations of fashionistas.

A brand new collection should therefore disembark on June 28. In any case, this is what the brand announced on Instagram through an extraordinary publication.

A post that has already garnered more than 167,000 likes in less than 4 hours. But also many comments all more positive from each other.

According to the information posted online by the brand, the articles of this partnership should be only available on the website. All that remains is to wait before discovering all the creations.