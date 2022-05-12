Instagram: Top 5 most followed celebrities on the social network!

You are thousands to escape on Instagram… But do you know these 5 stars who are a hit on the famous social network?

On Instagram, the stars love to reveal countless snapshots of their daily lives. Five of them also have the merit of having a large community on this social network! You’ll see, surely you know them… MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z.

These celebrities make the show on Instagram

Nowadays, Instagram is one of the social networks the most widely used in the world. Just like TikTok.

On the platform, you can also organize lives. pimp your videos or photos thanks to filters and music. Tag your friends, geolocate your posts to accumulate more reactions… In short, you can do a lot of things. Over the years, 5 celebrities have become essential on Instagram.

5 – Dwayne Johnson

Impossible to ignore Dwayne Johnson! On Instagram, he has more than 314 million subscribers.

Being very close to his fans, the actor loves to immortalize his upcoming projects, his travels… But also his family moments. So cute!

As a real dad hen, the ex-wrestler likes to share publications from his offspring. In editorial, we crack! Self-mockery is also his trademark.

Over time, it becomes addictive to consult your feed. We recommend his account loaded with love and humor!

4 – Selena Gomez

The beautiful Selena Gomez is not left out. The pretty brunette has over 318 million followers. It’s not nothing !

Although she is famous, the ex of Justin Bieber does not take the lead. So the businesswoman seems to live with ease.

On Instagram, the interpreter of “Wolves” also brilliantly teases his ranges of his brand “Rare Beauty”. But also the upcoming episodes of his culinary channel. Passionate about fashion, she also gives style lessons. We love !

Escape on the famous social network

3-Lionel Messi

Yes, Lionel Messi also unleashes passions on Instagram! The PSG striker has more of 326 million subscribers.

The Argentinian is quite discreet. So To live happy, live hidden as the saying goes !

He sometimes publishes images of his training and matches. Like his darling Antonella, the footballer also shares family snapshots. Or even his frenzied evenings with his loved ones. Short, his daily life makes you dream!

2 – Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is also an icon on social networks! As a true marketing pro, she also knows that her image sells.

Like her other sisters, Kris Jenner’s daughter often promotes her brands. And that’s not all !

Very comfortable with her femininity, Travis Scott’s darling frequently turns the heads of her admirers with her alluring photos. The influencer also likes to immortalize her children, her looks of the moment and her travels. More of 336 million internet users are passionate about his daily life!

1-Cristiano Ronaldo

It’s the creme de la creme! You have understood it well, Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore the most famous star on Instagram. He also has more than 439 million subscribers.

Like other stars, the sportsman shares everything with his community. The good times… Like the bad times!

Last April, the companion of Georgina Rodriguez has also announced that he had lost his newborn during childbirth. He and his fiancée were expecting twins. In the turmoil, CR7 was therefore able to count on the support of those close to him… But also of his followers. He did not fail to thank them.