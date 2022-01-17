Instagram, what is the highest paid celebrity in the world? Here is the updated ranking

The world of social media today represents a huge source of income for VIPs. Here are the highest paid in the world

A profession born quietly a few years ago, which today represents the “dream” of millions of young people and a point of reference for what concerns the world of work. Instagram in particular it allows VIPs and celebrities to earn a lot of money, enriching a heritage that is already quite large in itself.

Have you ever wondered what is the highest paid celebrity in the world? To have a certain answer, the scheduling tool Hopper HQ has drawn up a ranking with the “scroungers” of Instagram, with shocking results both for what concerns the names and for the earnings of the latter.

Earnings on Instagram, CR7 dominates. The complete ranking

As revealed by Hopper HQ with its updated ranking, it is Cristiano Ronaldo the highest paid celebrity in the world on Instagram. Each of his sponsored posts costs up to 1.6 million dollars, figures that have allowed the Portuguese phenomenon to jump to first place (last year it was third). It follows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whose sponsored posts are worth $ 1.52 million each. The pop star closes the podium Ariana Grande, with $ 1.51 million earned per post. An important source of income, especially considering the unhappy period that the world of entertainment and show business is experiencing.

We are talking about numbers that, in general, continue to grow. According to forecasts, they will be registered next year even greater earnings. And it will gradually rise, for an increasingly popular phenomenon. And it cannot be excluded that, in the not too distant future, other social platforms may also become such an important source of income.