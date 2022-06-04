Instagram: who are the highest paid stars on the social network?

Thanks to product placements, stars hit the jackpot on Instagram. But which celebrities earn the most money?

Instagram is a gold mine for stars! Thanks to sponsored posts and product placements, some of them are paid fortunes by brands. Athletes, singers, actors, influencers… but who are the highest paid celebrities on social media ? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Instagram: a real cash machine for stars

Thanks to Instagram, the stars share their daily life and their news to their millions of fans. The American Platform is thus a privileged place for exchanges between celebrities and their public!

That said, stars don’t just take advantage of the social network to tell their stories. Quite the contrary! It is also for them toan incredible source of income.

In effect, the brands smelled the blow. They call on stars to promote their products on Instagram. And for good reason, given the huge communities of certain personalities, this is one hell of a publicity stunt!

For a sponsored post or product placement, brands are spending huge sums. And the more the star is known and followed, the more the prices rise. So logical!

Famous sportsman, star actor or fashionable singer, many celebrities around the world are solicited by brands on Instagram. A question remains all the same: which stars are the best paid on the social network?

At the end of 2021, the social marketing platform Hopper unveiled the ranking of the 10 most profitable personalities on the social network. And you will see, some stars earn astronomical sums for a single small post… MCE TV tells you more and reveals the complete ranking below!

Music stars in good position

American popstars are popular. With their world famous hits, they have millions of fans on Instagram. No wonder brands use their services to advertise!

For Justin Bieber and his 238 million subscribers, you have to pay an average of $1.11 million per post. Quite a sum! With this amount, the Canadian singer arrives in 9th position in the ranking.

In 8th place, Beyoncé is not to be pitied either. Followed by 259 million fans on Instagram, the interpreter of Drunk in Love bills the post at $1.15 million. Wow!

Even more impressive, Selena Gomez is paid $ 1.46 million by publication on the social network. The young woman thus won 5th place of the rank.

Finally, the music star who earns the most money on Instagram is none other than Ariana Grande. The singer, who earns $1.51 million per postthus taking 3rd place in the ranking.

In short, you will understand, it’s good to succeed in music to be a hit on Instagram. But popstars are far from the only ones making big money on the social network. Eh yes !

Just like them, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters also earn very well thanks to Instagram. Proof of this is that three of them are in the ranking of the highest paid stars on the platform.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters sweep the bet on Instagram

It’s no secret: the Kardashian-Jenner family has business acumen. It is therefore no surprise that we find several members of the tribe in the ranking of the highest paid stars on Instagram!

Within a few years, Kim Kardashian and her stepsisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, became real showbiz and fashion icons.

From an early age, they developed a strong interest in the world of modeling and cosmetics. Ambitious and born hardworking, they have all created their own brands. And for each of them, success was there!

The brands have thus very quickly understood that their names sell. Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner work today with the most prestigious brands. And they therefore multiply product placements on Instagram!

Thereby, Kendall Jenner is in 10th place in the rankings of the highest paid stars on the social network. To afford his imagebrands have to shell out an average of $1.05 million for a post.

It’s a little less than Kim Kardashian, for which it is necessary to pay 1, 41 million dollars for an Instagram post. With this huge amount, she comes in 6th position in the ranking!

Finally, Kylie Jenner is the strongest member of the family. The youngest of the clan, billionaire at only 24 years old, charges an average of $1.49 million per post on Instagram. Enough to afford a nice 4th place!

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the rankings

At the top of this ranking, we find without surprise Cristiano Ronaldo. The famous footballer, who is none other than most followed star on instagram, earns an average of over $1.6 million per post. Just that !

In a few years, the Portuguese managed to dethrone actor Dwayne Johnson, second in the standings. The latter has long been the big star of social networks. So hats off!

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only athlete to be part of this top 10. Indeed, his great rival, Lionel Messi, is in 7th position.

With his 331 million fans on Instagram, the one we nicknamed “La Pulga” earns no less than 1.16 million dollars per post. Either more than Beyonce or Justin Bieber!

In short, with the social network, stars around the world still have a bright future ahead of them. If the platform has been losing momentum for a few years, in particular with competition from TikTokit should remain a great source of income for celebrities for a long time to come.

Top 10 highest paid stars on Instagram according to Hopper: