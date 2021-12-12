Instagram will reintroduce the chronological order in the users feed

It is one of the most requested changes in recent years and should arrive in early 2022. This was announced by the head of the platform Adam Mosseri

Followers have been asking for it for some time and it is a debate that has been going on for years. Exactly from 2016 when the historical feed was abandoned. Now back to the past and for the “nostalgic” the chronological feed will be reintroduced. To say it the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri who had already confirmed that the company wanted to reintroduce the chronological order in the feed (i.e. the space where each user sees the new account posts that follow), last Wednesday during a hearing in the US Senate.

The way new posts are displayed in the feed it does not respect the chronological order in which they are published, as it happened until a few years ago, but it depends on the way in which the Instagram algorithm interprets the preferences and interests of each user. "We want people to have significant control over their experience. We have experimented with Favorites, a way for you to decide which posts you want to see higher, and are working on another option to see the posts of the people you follow in chronological order. "Mosseri explained again, specifying however that the old algorithmic system will not be definitively abandoned.

Two versions to return to the chronological order Mosseri then added that the return of the chronological order in feed it will be tested in two versions but the system currently in force will not be abandoned. Yet there are those who argue that a chronological feed could help prevent misinformation from algorithmic bias, while the biggest criticism concerns the risk of decreasing engagement. At this point the best solution could be the possibility for each user to choose independently.