Instagram would be increasing the time limit of use

In recent years, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized the addictive potential of the consumption of certain technologies. An example of this is that in 2022 video game use disorder officially entered its International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11).

Experts in psychology consulted by this means ensure that problematic behavior can also occur with the consumption of social networks. Some of these companies are aware of this, and that is why they have included options to help their users form healthy habits.

Instagram is an example of this. At the end of last year the subsidiary company of Goal reported the inclusion of a feature called “take a break”, through which the user can set time limits that, when reached or exceeded, the application displays notifications suggesting leaving it for a moment, in addition to providing advice “Backed by specialists, who invite reflection,” details the social network.

You can view and activate this feature by entering the main menu of the app and selecting the option ‘your activity’ and then ‘time in the app’. Once there, two options will appear: ‘schedule a reminder to take a break’ and ‘set a daily time limit’. In the former the minimum time limit is ten minutes, while in the latter it is 30 minutes.

Recently Techcrunch, which is a portal specialized in technology, reported that Instagram has been silently increasing the time limits for daily use. It ensures that before it could be configured to set minimums of 10 or 15 minutes.

The portal also suggests that this supposed adjustment made by Instagram This is due to the pressures generated by the flat growth of Meta in its last quarter of last year, added to the collapse that its shares have registered since September.

In Meta El Espectador we consulted on this matter, and the company said that with this tool does not seek to impose pauses to the user, but to suggest that these are given, “looking for the digital welfare and greater awareness of time spent online. This means that if you choose not to pause at that time, can keep browsing Instagram “he explained.

In its statement, the company did not specify whether or not the adjustment was made to the time limits described by TechCrunch.

Regardless of whether or not Instagram increased these time limits, the inclusion of options like these show that companies are aware of the potential problematic use that users can make of their applications.

In a special on cyber addictions, we asked some experts about the responsibility that technology companies have in the eventual disorders that can be generated by the use of tools such as social networks. They affirmed at the time that although a large part of the responsibility falls on the user, since he is the one who must be measured in the time he can allocate to this type of activity, the companies should also assume duties, such as the inclusion of this type of tools that remind their users about the importance of taking a break.

Regardless of the innovations that Instagram has incorporated, it is important that technology companies (video games, social networks, mobile applications, cell phone brands…) develop alternatives to prevent people from falling into problematic use, or even developing disorders. There are even those who wonder if in the future it would be positive for nations to regulate this matter.