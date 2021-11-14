Installing Android apps on Windows 11 is now a breeze

One of the biggest innovations introduced by Windows 11 is made up of Android subsystem for Windows, which allows users to install Android apps via Amazon AppStore. Since its announcement, this feature has been received with great enthusiasm by users, given the popularity of the operating system on smartphones, as virtualize an Android environment using Hyper-V and the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), so you can run any android app. This also makes life easier for developers, so as to more easily test their applications.

Photo Credit: Simone Franco

However, the installation via the Amazon AppStore made some users turn up their noses, who went to great lengths to install their favorite apps via sideload. In order to simplify this last process, software comes in handy WSATools where, with its latest update, as reported by Windows Central colleagues, it was fixed a bug that caused the installation of the Android Debug Bridge to be blocked (ADB), a necessary component for running Android apps on Windows 11. WSATools, which can be downloaded directly from the Microsoft Store, was developed by Simone Franco, which published the first stable release on November 5th, while the most recent version is 0.1.56, which fixes the bug inherent in the ADB and a typo.

Photo Credit: Simone Franco

WSATools allows you to install any Android application on your Windows 11 system with just a few clicks. Furthermore, if you do not want to use the Amazon AppStore but directly the Google Play Store, on our pages you will find a complete guide that follows you step by step with the installation.

