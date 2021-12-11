The parties are now around the corner and dinners are approaching. Dinners and lunches between Christmas and the Befana are traditionally long and above all abundant. In these moments it is difficult to say no to all those foods that are a temptation for the palate, but an attack on the body. On these occasions, thousands of calories are ingested and inevitably you gain weight. Obviously, the level of bad fats and blood sugar also suffers.

The lucullian meals of the Christmas holidays make us enjoy at the moment but then reserve us nasty surprises. When we weigh ourselves we discover with deep regret that we have gained weight. So it is normal that after the Christmas vices you think about getting in line and losing the pounds gained. So many taking advantage of the start of the new year also make new resolutions, such as going on a diet and doing physical activity.

A healthy diet passes through a balanced diet in which white meats and fish, fruit and vegetables are the protagonists. Some foods more than others bring significant benefits to the health of our body. For example, to help lower cholesterol in the fall naturally, here are 5 pleasant and tasty solutions.

Instantly burn calories and reduce weight by removing cholesterol and helping the heart with this cure-all

Obviously, movement is important for fast and lasting weight loss results. For example, these daily activities burn more calories and could reduce obesity faster as well as cholesterol and triglycerides. Running is an excellent solution that can achieve excellent results in a short time. According to the doctors of the Veronesi Foundation, running makes you lose weight, lowers blood pressure and trains the heart to work under stress. Not only that, running could reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. Furthermore, running is very easy and can be done anywhere at any time.

Also according to the doctors of the Veronesi Foundation, the ideal would be to run at least half an hour three times a week. So a good resolution could be to start racing with the arrival of the new year. Those who have never raced can start gradually and very easily.

Here’s the simplest way to instantly burn calories and lower weight by warding off cholesterol and helping your heart with this cure-all. In the first weeks of running, it is advisable to alternate fast walking with a short run. Those starting from scratch can alternate between 5 minutes of brisk walking and 1 minute of running, for a total of 30/40 minutes. Then, as the days go by, it can increase the minutes of running and reduce those of walking. In a short time you can get to run effortlessly for 30 minutes even starting from scratch.

