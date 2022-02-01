Instead concita, the place of your stories

If you have seen “Don’t look up”, which has been talked about so much, you too will be happy to have confirmation that there is nothing more fertile than reality for the imagination. In the film, a student, PhD student in astronomy (Jennifer Lawrence), discovers a comet and calculates that its trajectory will hit the earth within six months. This is where the story starts. In reality, a student of Curtin University, in Australia, wrote a thesis that develops a system for analyzing radio waves arriving from space.

A normal degree thesis, not compiling, but experimental, a very normal thing if your subject of study consists in observing ongoing phenomena. The student, named Tyrone O’Doherty (in the profile photo he has an unbuttoned white shirt and a cheerful air) has detected an unknown impulse between one night and the other of wakefulness. “Transient”, I read in the Post that tells about it, that is a short-lived signal often due to the death of a star. Except that this pulse has unusual characteristics, astronomers cannot explain it. O’Doherty’s study was reported by the journal Nature and a debate has opened in the world of astrophysicists, which would then also be ours.

The source is four thousand light years from us, it emits large amounts of energy every twenty minutes and it is not known what determines it. In short, a radio signal from the galaxy, to be precise from the Milky Way. Four thousand light years means close enough, in astronomers’ units of measurement. A nearby radio signal of unknown origin. Who knows what he’s telling us. Nothing, I just wanted to point to the larger photo for a moment, before returning to domestic punishments. Think about the sky.